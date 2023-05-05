Home / Companies / News / Manappuram Finance faces reputational risk amid probe, says S&P

Manappuram Finance faces reputational risk amid probe, says S&P

May impact investor confidence, Stock tanks 11.45% on BSE

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
Manappuram Finance faces reputational risk amid probe, says S&P

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 8:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Standard & Poor’s on Friday said Manappuram Finance (MFL) faces reputational risk over a money laundering investigation.
The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is probing Manappuram Agro Farms (MAGRO), a former sole proprietorship concern of V P Nandakumar (CEO and managing director of Manappuram Finance). 

Pending further information, it is unclear if Manappuram (BB-/Stable/B) will face any legal, financial, or funding risk from the investigation, S&P said in a statement.
The company’s stock closed 11.45 per cent lower at Rs 105.6 per share on BSE.

In a filing, the company said the ED action had nothing to do with Manappuram Finance and had no impact on its financial position/operations.
The company said the board noted with satisfaction the explanation given by Nandakumar. The matter pertained to a 10-year-old of erstwhile proprietorship concern. He updated the regulators at periodical intervals and he was in touch with his legal advisors to remedy the situation.

S&P said it had in the past highlighted a few issues at Manappuram and the subsequent steps the company had taken to address them. “We reflect this comparative high risk within our banking industry country risk assessment framework,” it said.
Ratings on Manappuram derive support chiefly from the company's strong capitalisation and earnings and from its position as one of the leaders in gold-backed lending in India.

As of May 3, Manappuram has about Rs 35 billion in working capital loans due for repayment in three months and liquid assets of about Rs 10 billion. The company has an asset base of largely shorter tenor and self-liquidating loans, tempering refinancing risk, S&P added.

Also Read

Manappuram Finance slumps 14% as ED raids premises in money laundering case

Manappuram in freefall as ED freezes Rs 143 cr-assets; sinks 21% in 3 days

Record gold price may not bring back sheen in Muthoot, Manappuram: Analysts

Manappuram Finance extends gain; stock rallies 14% thus far in March

Manappuram, MGL: Select small-cap stocks are poised for bigger upside

Technologies' profit rises to Rs 196 crore, revenue up 13% in FY23

Piramal Enterprises loss widens to Rs 196 cr on dip in Shriram investment

Olectra Greentech net profit rises 52% to Rs 27 cr in March quarter

Blue Dart Express posts 49% decline in Q4 profit on higher expenses

Air India exploring collaboration with Apple in flight tech push

Topics :Manappuram Finance Manappuram Finance LtdNBFCs

First Published: May 05 2023 | 9:16 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story