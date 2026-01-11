Municipal bond issuances hit record high in FY26 so far amid fiscal support

India’s municipal bond market saw a record number of issuances in the current financial year, with nine issuances until December, compared with three in the previous year and one in the year before that, data from SEBI showed.

During the year, municipal bodies beyond the regular issuers accessed the market, with growth not only in volumes but also in the range of issuers.

Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 (AMRUT 2.0) is a major urban development scheme, launched in October 2021, for a period of five years, designed to provide universal coverage of water supply through functional taps to all households in all the statutory towns in the country.

Market participants said fiscal support under AMRUT 2.0 was a key factor behind the rise in municipal bond issuances. Unlike earlier reform phases, where incentives were indirect or uncertain, the current framework provides quantified incentives that lower the cost of borrowing. First-time issuers are eligible for incentives of Rs 13 crore per Rs 100 crore of bonds issued, subject to caps, which reduce interest costs over long tenors. For repeat issuers, incentives are linked to green bonds, providing predictability while aligning with ESG objectives. This has made bond issuance a viable funding option for urban local bodies (ULBs).

Further, domestic institutional investors with surplus liquidity and a preference for long-term cash flows have shown demand for municipal bonds rated AA and above, said market participants. This has enabled municipalities to raise long-term funds at competitive rates without refinancing risks associated with bank loans. Issuers are increasingly timing issuances to market conditions rather than issuing out of necessity.

“One of the most important reasons for the surge in municipal bond issuances this year is the explicit fiscal support provided under AMRUT 2.0,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner of Rockfort Fincap LLP.