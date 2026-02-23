Labour Ministry to auto-refund small balances in inoperative EPFO accounts

Some of these accounts where no transaction has been made in the last three years, are as old as 20 years, according to one of the officials.

“This initiative will be undertaken by the EPFO without members having to apply for the process. The EPFO will identify these accounts and take it forward from there,” said the second official. The official added that often members need to go through a lot of paperwork even for filing claims for very small amounts of money and the ministry is trying to eliminate this problem. The seven lakh accounts that have been identified for the pilot phase have Aadhar-seeded bank accounts, details for which are available with the EPFO. This will allow the retirement fund manager to credit the money bank to their bank accounts.