Labour Ministry to auto-refund small balances in inoperative EPFO accounts

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has cleared a pilot project to automatically refund small balances from inoperative Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) accounts without requiring members to apply, said officials aware of the development.
There are a total of 3.186 million inoperative accounts with the EPFO, with deposits amounting to ₹10,903 crores. Of these, 7,11,000 accounts contain balances of ₹ 1,000 or less, with ₹ 30.52 crore lying unclaimed in them. These small balance accounts will be part of the pilot phase.
After the 2016 amendment to the EPF Scheme, 1952, an account becomes inoperative only after a member turns 58 and fails to withdraw the balance. Inactivity alone does not trigger inoperative status. All EPF accounts — whether active, inactive, or without contributions — continue to earn interest until the member reaches 58 years of age. Interest stops only after the account becomes inoperative post-58.
Some of these accounts where no transaction has been made in the last three years, are as old as 20 years, according to one of the officials.
“This initiative will be undertaken by the EPFO without members having to apply for the process. The EPFO will identify these accounts and take it forward from there,” said the second official. The official added that often members need to go through a lot of paperwork even for filing claims for very small amounts of money and the ministry is trying to eliminate this problem. The seven lakh accounts that have been identified for the pilot phase have Aadhar-seeded bank accounts, details for which are available with the EPFO. This will allow the retirement fund manager to credit the money bank to their bank accounts.
The reform, in line with the Code on Social Security, 2020, that seeks to bolster social protection and eliminate earlier restrictions that limited access to overlapping financial benefits.
