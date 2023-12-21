Home / Finance / News / National Infrastructure Pipeline outlay stands at Rs 109 trillion: FinMin

National Infrastructure Pipeline outlay stands at Rs 109 trillion: FinMin

National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) was launched with 6,835 projects and has expanded to capture over 9,288 projects with a total outlay of Rs 108.88 trillion between 2020-25, the FinMin said

"NIP comprises brownfield and greenfield infrastructure projects of above Rs 100 crore across both economic and social infrastructure," the Finance Ministry said.
National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) was launched with 6,835 projects and has expanded to capture over 9,288 projects with a total outlay of Rs 108.88 trillion between 2020-25, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

"NIP comprises brownfield and greenfield infrastructure projects of above Rs 100 crore across both economic and social infrastructure," the Finance Ministry said in a post on X.

NIP consists of projects implemented by all the states and Union Territories of India and 22 infrastructure ministries, it said.

NIP is a first-of-its-kind initiative to provide world-class infrastructure across the country and improve the quality of life for all citizens.

It will improve project preparation, attract investments (both domestic and foreign) into infrastructure, and will be crucial for attaining the target of becoming a $5 trillion economy by FY25.

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate (MSSC) provides financial advantages to women and encourages them to take charge of their finances and make informed decisions, another post said.

MSSC account may be opened by women of any age group with a minimum deposit of Rs 1,000 and a maximum deposit of Rs 2 lakh for a period of two years.

The interest rate for MSSC is 7.5% per annum, which is compounded quarterly, and the facility of partial withdrawal and premature closure on compassionate grounds are also available under this scheme.

The government has authorised the Department of Posts, all public sector banks and four private sector banks to operate MSSC, he said, adding that some lenders like Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and IDBI Bank have not yet started the scheme.

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate Scheme has been made available for a two-year period up to March 2025.

An application for opening an account can be submitted on or before March 31, 2025.

India is one of the early adopters of the T+1 settlement on Indian exchanges and it ensures faster delivery of securities, facilitating transparency and protecting investors, the ministry said in another post.

Topics :Finance Ministryinfrastructure projectsIndia's infrastructure

