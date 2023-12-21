Home / Finance / News / Awaiting clearance on PA license, fintechs diversify into credit offerings

Awaiting clearance on PA license, fintechs diversify into credit offerings

Meanwhile, other payment majors awaiting a decision expect to receive a nod in the first half of the next year

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 9:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved fintech platforms like Cashfree Payments and Razorpay to operate as payment aggregators (PAs), other major digital payment players such as PayU and Paytm that are awaiting clearance are exploring diversification into additional financial services, including credit and other value-added offerings.

“We have resubmitted our application to the RBI and are waiting for a decision. We have diversified our business model significantly since our foray into the Indian market. While payments constituted 99 per cent of our revenues in the financial year 2019 (FY19), this figure has now been reduced to 53 per cent, pointing to our successful foray into credit and infrastructure services,” a PayU spokesperson said in response to queries sent by Business Standard. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The other payment majors that are awaiting a decision expect to receive a nod from the regulator in the first half of the next year.

“We were hopeful to get the payment aggregator license this time or by January. We believe this is a phased process. The company is hopeful to receive regulator approval within the first few months of 2024,” said an executive at one of the affected companies. 

Paytm did not answer the queries sent by Business Standard.

Industry sources believe that certain companies may be facing delays in receiving regulatory approval due to insufficiently addressed compliance policies.

“There would be questions raised about merchant onboarding and monitoring policies, and general compliance with respect to RBI guidelines. There is a high bar that is set by the regulator when it comes to compliance, and that has to be met,” a person close to the development said, requesting anonymity. 

Companies who have received the payment aggregator (PA) license from RBI explained that applicants are required to fulfill the criteria listed in the payment aggregator guidelines to be eligible.

"The licensing process requires applicants to fulfill the criteria listed in the payment aggregator guidelines. A system audit report is submitted as part of it and the RBI needed us to work on certain observations that were made and work on the system audit report in general. Our company was focused on fulfilling those regulatory requirements and taking into account observations by the regulator," said Reeju Datta, Co-founder, Cashfree Payments.

Datta added that the company works with over 300,000 merchants currently, and used to get around 30,000 merchants leads before the embargo was placed on the company in December last year.

Earlier this week, the RBI approved fintechs such as Cashfree Payments, Razorpay, Google Pay, Enkash, among others to operate as payment aggregators. 

Also Read

Bank credit growth to dip to 13-13.5% this year from 15.9% in FY23: CRISIL

What are cashback credit cards? Which are the best ones? How to pick?

You can save on petrol spends with fuel credit cards: Which are the best?

Fitch affirms SBI's long term rating at 'BBB' on asset quality, loans

Card devaluation: How to pick between Axis Bank Magnus and HDFC Regalia Gold

NBFCs begin provisioning for AIF exposure after RBI tightens norms

RBI announces 7-day repo, raises quantum in comparision to last week

Indian banks' liquidity deficit at 8-yr high, traders eye repo rollover

Fund Pick: HDFC Short Term Debt Fund

SBI to sign 200 mn euro LoC with EIB to support climate action projects

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Reserve Bank of Indiafinance sectorFintech sectorcredit market

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 9:36 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story