Home / Finance / News / RBI announces 7-day repo, raises quantum in comparision to last week

RBI announces 7-day repo, raises quantum in comparision to last week

India's central bank will conduct a variable rate repo (VRR) auction for a second straight week on Dec. 22, this time with a higher quantum of infusion

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct a seven-day repo for Rs 1.75 trillion ($21.02 billion) against the maturing amount of one trillion rupees
Reuters MUMBAI

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 6:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

India's central bank will conduct a variable rate repo (VRR) auction for a second straight week on Dec. 22, this time with a higher quantum of infusion, after reviewing "current and evolving liquidity conditions", it said on Thursday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct a seven-day repo for Rs 1.75 trillion ($21.02 billion) against the maturing amount of one trillion rupees.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that market participants expect the central bank to provide another round of short-term cash infusion, as the banking system liquidity deficit hit levels last seen in 2016.

Outflows toward advance tax payments and goods and service taxes have tightened liquidity and the situation is likely to remain unchanged through the month-end, traders had said.

The banking system liquidity deficit rose to Rs 2.27 trillion as of Dec. 20, registering its highest level since April 1, 2016.

Despite the repo infusion last week, the weighted average interbank call money rate has stayed above the Marginal Standing Facility rate of 6.75% this week.

 

Also Read

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

RBI monetary policy: 5 key announcements from the governor's speech today

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

Indian banks' liquidity deficit at 8-yr high, traders eye repo rollover

Fund Pick: HDFC Short Term Debt Fund

SBI to sign 200 mn euro LoC with EIB to support climate action projects

Investment funds managers face tougher rules on investor cash calls

Digital money heist: What's behind surge in online payment fraud?

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :RBIRBI repo ratefinance sector

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 6:33 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story