Neeraj Nigam new RBI executive director, will lead consumer education dept

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Neeraj Nigam as executive director (ED) with effect from April 3, 2023. He was the regional director of RBI’s Bhopal office.

As executive director, Nigam will look after the consumer education and protection department, financial inclusion and development department, legal department and secretary’s department.

“Shri Nigam has, over a span of more than three decades, served in Regulation and Supervision, Human Resource Management, Premises, Currency Management, Bank Accounts and other areas in the Reserve Bank, in its Central Office as well as Regional Offices,” RBI said in a statement, adding that he holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Barkatullah University in Bhopal.