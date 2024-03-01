Home / Finance / News / NEFT records a high of 41 million transactions in a single day: RBI

NEFT records a high of 41 million transactions in a single day: RBI

The banking regulator said its NEFT system has registered a growth of 700 per cent in terms of the volume of transactions in the past ten years

Photo: Bloomberg
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 9:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) system processed a high of over 41 million transactions in a day on February 29 this year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

The banking regulator said its NEFT system has registered a growth of 700 per cent in terms of the volume of transactions in the past ten years. On the value front, NEFT has recorded a 670 per cent rise.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


“NEFT system has achieved a milestone on February 29, 2024, by processing 4,10,61,337 transactions, the highest number of transactions processed in a day so far,” the regulator said.

On the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) front, the volume and value of transactions have grown by 200 per cent and 104 per cent respectively.

RTGS system had processed its highest ever volume of 1.625 million transactions in a day on March 31, 2023.

NEFT is a nationwide centralised payment system owned and operated by the RBI. RTGS is a system where there is continuous and real-time settlement of fund transfers, individually on a transaction-by-transaction basis (without netting), according to the RBI.

Also Read

Here are details of new IMPS money transfer rule: How will it work?

RBI press conference LIVE: It is supervisory action on Paytm, says Guv Das

Apple Music: Soon, you could transfer playlists from Spotify, Amazon Music

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%: What should borrowers do?

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

Liquidity deficit narrows to less than Rs 1 trn as govt spending picks up

Bihar traders offered 'one-time settlement' for pre-GST era tax liabilities

Reserve Bank of India widens scope of BBPS to non-bank payment aggregators

Personal loan growth stays high in January despite hike in risk weights

Retail inflation for industrial workers eases to 4.59% in January

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :NEFT transferRBIbanking transactionBanking sector

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 9:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story