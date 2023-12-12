Home / Finance / News / NIIF-backed shadow bank considers raising $100 mn with $600 mn valuation

NIIF-backed shadow bank considers raising $100 mn with $600 mn valuation

The Indian shadow bank aims to complete the funding round by the end of March, said another person. Deliberations are ongoing and details of the fundraising could still change

AIFL is a non-banking finance firm that specializes in funding India’s infrastructure projects such as roads, power transmission, green energy and logistics
Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 12:42 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

By Baiju Kalesh and Preeti Singh
 
Aseem Infrastructure Finance Ltd., an Indian shadow bank backed by the country’s quasi-sovereign wealth fund, is considering raising about $100 million in a new funding round, according to people familiar with the matter.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The lender is working with an adviser on the fundraising and seeking a valuation of about $600 million, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. AIFL plans to use the fresh capital for expansion, according to one of the people.

The Indian shadow bank aims to complete the funding round by the end of March, said another person. Deliberations are ongoing and details of the fundraising could still change, they said.

Representatives for AIFL and NIIF didn’t respond to requests for comment.

AIFL is a non-banking finance firm that specializes in funding India’s infrastructure projects such as roads, power transmission, green energy and logistics. Its asset under management grew about 65% year-on-year to about 120 billion rupees ($1.4 billion) in the financial year ended March 31, according to its latest annual report. National Investment and Infrastructure Fund and its nominees own about 59% stake.

Also Read

Bengaluru experiences its second No Shadow Day today, check why it happens

Shadow banking: India bets on Jio and a boom, while China hits a funk

FM Sitharaman invites JBIC for engagement with NIIF, EXIM Bank of India

Actis's Sanjiv Aggarwal said to be frontrunner for India NIIF CEO job

NBFC business has to hit the reset button after RBI strengthens norms

Rupee appreciates one paisa to 83.36 against US dollar in early trade

New national co-op policy calls for body to address financing needs

Input tax refunds under GST: 'HC's IndianOil ruling to benefit all firms'

RBI allows REs to use HDFC Bank-Crunchfish AB's offline payments product

Over 679,500 central govt pensioners as of Mar 2023: Finance Minsitry

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :NIIFshadow bankingNBFCfinance sectorfinanceFundraising

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm compliance

Adani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and more

Corning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degrees

CP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic level

States' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report

Next Story