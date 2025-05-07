Sitharaman calls for global AI regulation modelled on cryptocurrency

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called for a global understanding to decide on a regulatory framework for artificial intelligence (AI), on the lines of cryptocurrency, since technology does not know borders.
“AI and regulations are going to be an issue for all of us to understand and take forward. It cannot also be that a country decides to handle AI through a certain regulatory framework as though it is independent of all other countries,” the finance minister said.
Speaking at the plenary session of the NEXT Milan Forum on Balancing Economic and Climate Resilience at Aula Magna, Bocconi University, Milan, Italy, on Tuesday, Sitharaman said that AI was a developing area and the regulations were also evolving.
She said that unless they are equally endowed with technology and up to date, regulators run the risk of falling behind the curve rather than staying on top of it.
Sitharaman highlighted that India’s democracy can serve as a dividend only if citizens are trained, made market-ready, and endowed enough to seize opportunities in the areas that are national priorities.
“We are focusing on the digital economy. We are focusing on artificial intelligence. We are focusing on making sure that deep tech also grows faster,” the FM said.