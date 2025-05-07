Sitharaman calls for global AI regulation modelled on cryptocurrency

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called for a global understanding to decide on a regulatory framework for artificial intelligence (AI), on the lines of cryptocurrency , since technology does not know borders.

Speaking at the plenary session of the NEXT Milan Forum on Balancing Economic and Climate Resilience at Aula Magna, Bocconi University, Milan, Italy, on Tuesday, Sitharaman said that AI was a developing area and the regulations were also evolving.

The FM, while welcoming the conclusion of India–UK Free Trade Agreement negotiations, spoke on bilateral trade agreements becoming the order of the day.

Sitharaman highlighted that India’s democracy can serve as a dividend only if citizens are trained, made market-ready, and endowed enough to seize opportunities in the areas that are national priorities.

“We are focusing on the digital economy. We are focusing on artificial intelligence. We are focusing on making sure that deep tech also grows faster,” the FM said.