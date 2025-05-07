Home / Finance / News / Amex, HSBC lead foreign banks in net credit card addition in FY25

Amex, HSBC lead foreign banks in net credit card addition in FY25

During this period, the banking industry added over 8 million credit cards

May 07 2025 | 12:46 AM IST
HSBC and American Express led foreign banks in net credit card additions in FY25, with HSBC adding 216,997 cards and American Express adding 107,086 cards during the period, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data shows. During this period, the banking industry added over 8 million credit cards. Standard Chartered Bank’s outstanding credit cards at the end of FY25 declined by 158,322 cards. In FY24, American Express’s net credit card additions stood at 11,450 cards while HSBC’s outstanding credit cards declined by 38,693 cards during this period. In prior years, American Express witnessed decline in its outstanding credit cards. 
Net credit card additions by foreign banks FY25 FY24
American Express 107,086 11,450
DBS Bank -63912 310,997
HSBC 216,997 -38693
SBM Bank -218990 -132745
Standard Chartered Bank -158322 -39089
Industry 8081950 16499498
  Source: RBI 
May 07 2025 | 12:46 AM IST

