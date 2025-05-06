Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 07:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / No Pakistan-related issues discussed: ADB on meeting with FM Sitharaman

No Pakistan-related issues discussed: ADB on meeting with FM Sitharaman

Finance Ministry officials also said that there was no discussion on issues related to Pakistan with ADB President and the Italian Finance Minister

Masato Kanda, ADB with FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday met ADB President Masato Kanda | Credit: X/@FinMinIndia

ANI Europe
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 7:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Asian Development Bank on Monday said that issues related to Pakistan were not discussed during the bilateral meeting with ADB President Masato Kanda and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is aware of media reports claiming that issues related to Pakistan were discussed during the bilateral meeting between ADB President Masato Kanda and Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the sidelines of the 58th ADB Annual Meeting in Milan, Italy," said the multilateral development bank as per an official release.

Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday met ADB President Masato Kanda and Italian Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti on Monday and talked about the initiatives India is taking to foster economic growth.

 

Finance Ministry officials also said that there was no discussion on issues related to Pakistan with ADB President and the Italian Finance Minister.

In her meeting with Masato Kanda during the 58th ADB Annual Meeting in Milan, Sitharaman reiterated that India focuses on private sector-led economic growth and has been consistently creating a conducive policy ecosystem through bold initiatives.

Tensions have risen between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. The government has said that perpetrators will face severe punishment.

FM Sitharaman is in Milan to attend the 58th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), scheduled to take place in Milan, Italy, from May 4 to 7, 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI may cut rates by up to 125 bps in FY26, says SBI Research report

The finance ministry has rejected a proposal by the steel ministry to establish a central organisation for the bulk procurement of green steel. It cited that most steel procured for government projects is purchased indirectly through contractors rath

India offers tariff-free access to US steel, auto parts in trade talks

Krishnamurthy V Subramanian, executive director, International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Indian govt decided to terminate services of Subramanian: IMF

GST Council likely to address retro tax on online gaming

No difference between skill and chance in GST levy, Centre tells SC

defence, indian army, army

Defence spend amid Pak tensions may hit India's fiscal strength: Moody's

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Finance minister Asian Development Bank India Pakistan relations Pahalgam attack

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2025 | 7:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEPaytm Q4 Results 2025Bank of Baroda Q4 results 2025Civil Defence DrillsMahindra and Mahindra Q4 ResultsDelhi weather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon