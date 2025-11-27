Non-bank sources served 45% of commercial sector’s funding in Apr-Oct FY26

|Flow of Resources to Commercial Sector in India
|In Rs trillion
|April - Oct 2025-26
|2024-25
|2023-24
|2022-23
|2021-22
|2020-21
|2019-20
|Non-Food Bank Credit
|11.12
|17.98
|21.4
|18.19
|10.5
|4.66
|5.88
|Flow from Non-Banks
|8.95
|17.1
|12.63
|9.03
|10.93
|11.35
|7.69
|Total Flow of Resources
|20.08
|35.08
|34.03
|27.22
|21.43
|16.02
|13.58
|Flow of resources from Non-Bank domestic sources
|Sources
|April - Oct 2025-26
|2024-25
|2023-24
|2022-23
|2021-22
|2020-21
|2019-20
|Equity Issunace by Non-Financial Entities (trln)
|1.46
|3.81
|1.35
|1.61
|1.64
|1.25
|1.15
|Corp. bond issuance by Non-Financial Entities (trln)
|2.25
|1.97
|1.67
|1.12
|1.53
|3.27
|1.35
|REITs/ InvITs by Non-Financial Entities
|0.06
|0.31
|0.39
|0.06
|0.21
|0.52
|0.1
|Commercial Paper Issuances by Non - Financial Entities
|0.78
|0.18
|0.19
|-0.78
|0.013
|-0.21
|-0.27
|Credit by HFCs (net of bank borrowings)
|-0.09
|1.34
|1.41
|0.72
|0.13
|0.75
|-0.19
|Credit by RBI regulated AIFs
|-0.28
|0.99
|0.73
|0.32
|0.28
|0.56
|0.17
|Credit by NBFCs (net of bank borrowings) (trln)
|2.52
|5.22
|4.44
|2.66
|0.99
|1.79
|0.86
|Total (trillion)
|6.7
|13.85
|10.2
|5.27
|4.82
|7.94
|3.17
|Flow of Resources from Non-Bank Foreign Sources
|April - Oct 2025-26
|2024-25
|2023-24
|2022-23
|2021-22
|2020-21
|2019-20
|ECBs by Non - Financial Entities
|0.25
|0.19
|0.28
|-0.10
|0.42
|-0.35
|0.63
|ADR/GDR Issues by Non-Financial Entities
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Short-term credit from abroad
|0.06
|0.58
|-0.06
|0.51
|1.5
|-0.3
|-0.07
|FDI to India (trillion)
|1.93
|2.46
|2.22
|3.35
|4.18
|4.06
|3.96
|Total (trillion)
|2.25
|3.25
|2.43
|3.76
|6.11
|3.4
|4.52
One subscription. Two world-class reads.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app