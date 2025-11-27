Home / Finance / News / Non-bank sources served 45% of commercial sector's funding in Apr-Oct FY26

Non-bank sources served 45% of commercial sector's funding in Apr-Oct FY26

Corporate bond issuances surge as non-bank channels match banks in FY26

Corporate bond issuances surge as non-bank channels match banks in FY26
Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 8:29 PM IST
Non-bank sources now nearly equal banks in financing the commercial sector, with the funding gap closing rapidly.
 
Almost 45 per cent of total resources raised by the sector came from non-bank sources from April to October FY26, with corporate bond issuances surpassing equity issuances. Bonds, equity issuances, and credit by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) were the largest contributors among non-bank funding channels.
 
Corporate bond issuances until October FY26 exceeded the entire issuance in FY25. That year, non-bank sources accounted for nearly 49 per cent of total resources mobilised by the commercial sector. The rise in non-bank funding was driven by buoyant equity issuances in a strong domestic equity market, robust NBFC credit, and a rebound in short-term external credit.
 
“A gradual liberalisation of the Indian financial system has facilitated the creation of diverse funding avenues for the commercial sector. While the banking system remains a major source of finance, non-bank sources (both domestic and foreign) have emerged as important channels in recent years,” said a study by Reserve Bank of India staff published in the central bank’s September bulletin.  “During 2024-25, just a little less than half (48.7 per cent) of total resources to the commercial sector were mobilised from non-bank sources.” - Poonam Gupta, deputy governor, RBI in a speech on Wednesday.   
Flow of Resources to Commercial Sector in India
In Rs trillion
  April - Oct 2025-26 2024-25 2023-24 2022-23 2021-22 2020-21 2019-20
Non-Food Bank Credit 11.12 17.98 21.4 18.19 10.5 4.66 5.88
Flow from Non-Banks 8.95 17.1 12.63 9.03 10.93 11.35 7.69
Total Flow of Resources 20.08 35.08 34.03 27.22 21.43 16.02 13.58
 
Flow of resources from Non-Bank domestic sources
Sources April - Oct 2025-26 2024-25 2023-24 2022-23 2021-22 2020-21 2019-20
Equity Issunace by Non-Financial Entities (trln) 1.46 3.81 1.35 1.61 1.64 1.25 1.15
Corp. bond issuance by Non-Financial Entities (trln) 2.25 1.97 1.67 1.12 1.53 3.27 1.35
REITs/ InvITs by Non-Financial Entities 0.06 0.31 0.39 0.06 0.21 0.52 0.1
Commercial Paper Issuances by Non - Financial Entities 0.78 0.18 0.19 -0.78 0.013 -0.21 -0.27
Credit by HFCs (net of bank borrowings) -0.09 1.34 1.41 0.72 0.13 0.75 -0.19
Credit by RBI regulated AIFs -0.28 0.99 0.73 0.32 0.28 0.56 0.17
Credit by NBFCs (net of bank borrowings) (trln) 2.52 5.22 4.44 2.66 0.99 1.79 0.86
Total (trillion) 6.7 13.85 10.2 5.27 4.82 7.94 3.17
 
Flow of Resources from Non-Bank Foreign Sources
  April - Oct 2025-26 2024-25 2023-24 2022-23 2021-22 2020-21 2019-20
ECBs by Non - Financial Entities 0.25 0.19 0.28 -0.10 0.42 -0.35 0.63
ADR/GDR Issues by Non-Financial Entities 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Short-term credit from abroad 0.06 0.58 -0.06 0.51 1.5 -0.3 -0.07
FDI to India (trillion) 1.93 2.46 2.22 3.35 4.18 4.06 3.96
Total (trillion) 2.25 3.25 2.43 3.76 6.11 3.4 4.52
  Source: RBI      

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

