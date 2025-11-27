Home / Finance / News / Regulators considering review of strict currency derivatives rules

Regulators considering review of strict currency derivatives rules

After the advisory, trading in the contracts -- used to hedge against foreign exchange risks and speculate on currency movements -- nosedived in India and rose overseas

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency
Before April 2024, investors could build positions of up to $100 million without evidence of underlying exposure | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 1:28 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Indian regulators are in discussions to reassess stringent regulations governing exchange-traded currency derivatives, following appeals from exchanges and traders, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, in a potential effort to revive a market increasingly shifting offshore.

The Reserve Bank of India in 2024 reiterated a rule that currency derivative positions on exchanges should be backed by underlying exposures. While the rule had existed before then, it had not been strictly enforced, leading to a surge in speculative trading.

After the advisory, trading in the contracts -- used to hedge against foreign exchange risks and speculate on currency movements -- nosedived in India and rose overseas.

The average daily turnover in currency futures dropped to $766.84 million in October 2025 from $3.7 billion in March 2024 on the National Stock Exchange of India. In contrast, turnover for dollar/rupee futures - the most actively traded - rose to $3.2 billion from $1.8 billion in March 2024 at Singapore's SGX.

While a formal review has not been initiated, top leadership of RBI and the Securities and Exchange Board of India are talking about tweaking rules to facilitate reopening the market to individual and proprietary traders with appropriate guardrails, two of the three sources said.

A final decision will rest with the central bank.

Speculation - a necessary evil?

"The earlier stance was to frown upon speculative activity, this view is changing as speculation improves price discovery," the first source said.

The sources declined to be named as the discussions are private in nature. Emails to SEBI and RBI sent on Wednesday were not answered.

The dwindling volumes confirm the RBI's concern that this was a speculators' market, the third source said.

"However, the segment was not creating any huge issue for domestic currency management. RBI deals with far more volatility from other segments," this person said, adding that the central bank may reconsider the issue.

In order to prevent a spurt in speculation, traders have recommended tighter position limits, the first source said.

Before April 2024, investors could build positions of up to $100 million without evidence of underlying exposure.

"A limit of $100 million allowed many individual participants to speculate on rupee, which was RBI's main concern. Market participants have suggested to reduce the limit to address the central bank's worry," the second source said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI expected to cut interest rate to 5.25% as inflation drops: Poll

Premium

Irdai asks insurers for customer-centricity, stricter grievance compliance

Premium

FIMMDA unveils SORR-based OIS plan, invites comments by December 15

Premium

Paytm gets final nod from RBI to operate as a payment aggregator

NBFCs borrowings to hit $750 billion by FY27 as funding mix shifts

Topics :currency marketDerivativescurrency derivativesderivatives market

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story