Non-life insurance companies report 14% growth in June, shows GIC data

Non-life insurance companies reported 14.01% growth in gross written premium in June to Rs 20,112.8 crore, latest data released by General Insurance Council showed.

For the April-June period, these companies reported a growth of 17.5% to Rs 63,574.30 crore.

General insurance companies, (excluding health insurers) posted a growth of 12.8% in June and 16.5% in the first quarter.

The New India Assurance Co Ltd, the largest general insurance player with 16.15% market share, reported 5% growth in June and 8.66% growth for the quarter.

ICICI Lombard, the largest private sector general insurer, reported 20.36% growth in June and 18.9% for the first quarter.