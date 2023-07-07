Home / Finance / News / Non-life insurance companies report 14% growth in June, shows GIC data

Non-life insurance companies report 14% growth in June, shows GIC data

For the April-June period, these companies reported a growth of 17.5% to Rs 63,574.30 crore

BS Reporter Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 12:04 AM IST
Non-life insurance companies reported 14.01% growth in gross written premium in June to Rs 20,112.8 crore, latest data released by General Insurance Council showed.

For the April-June period, these companies reported a growth of 17.5% to Rs 63,574.30 crore.

General insurance companies, (excluding health insurers) posted a growth of 12.8% in June and 16.5% in the first quarter.

The New India Assurance Co Ltd, the largest general insurance player with 16.15% market share, reported 5% growth in June and 8.66% growth for the quarter.

ICICI Lombard, the largest private sector general insurer, reported 20.36% growth in June and 18.9% for the first quarter. 

Topics :Non-life insurersNon-life insurancegeneral insurance companies

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 12:04 AM IST

