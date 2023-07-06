Home / Finance / News / State-run banks confident of withstanding macro shocks: Finance Ministry

State-run banks confident of withstanding macro shocks: Finance Ministry

India's state-run banks are confident of withstanding any macroeconomic shocks and expect their outlook to improve, despite headwinds in the global banking sector, the finance ministry said

Reuters NEW DELHI
The finance minister has asked banks to ensure there is a fair and transparent recognition of non-performing assets and to take steps to improve deposits, the ministry added. (Photo: Twitter @FinMinIndia)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 10:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's state-run banks are confident of withstanding any macroeconomic shocks and expect their outlook to improve, despite headwinds in the global banking sector, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The asset quality of India's state-run banks has improved with gross non-performing assets - the measure of a bank's bad loans - at 4.97% in March 2023, the ministry said in a statement released after a meeting between the finance minister and heads of various state-run banks.

The finance minister has asked banks to ensure there is a fair and transparent recognition of non-performing assets and to take steps to improve deposits, the ministry added.

The government has also asked banks to increase credit to the rural and agricultural sector and ensure so-called priority sector lending targets are achieved across all sub-categories, according to the ministry's statement.

India's priority sector lending requires banks to dedicate credit to aid development of the sectors designated as crucial to the nation's development such as agriculture and small and medium businesses.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Shivangi Acharya; Editing by Jan Harvey and Hugh Lawson)

Also Read

Oil leaps 6% as Opec+ shocks markets with plans to cut output target

India's macro fundamentals unaffected by Adani FPO withdrawal: Sitharaman

Resilience to global macro-economic headwinds makes India key focus market

TMS Ep436: India's macro data, K Srinath Reddy, Nifty IT-NASDAQ, TCS rule

Growth, Budget and macro balances

Reserve Bank of India appoints P Vasudevan as new executive director

State Bank of India rejigs senior leadership roles to boost dominance

PNB launches virtual branch in the Metaverse with immersive 3D experience

15 financial transactions that cannot be done with an inoperative PAN

Phonepe launches point-of-sale systems so vendors can accept card payments

Topics :Finance MinistryBankspublic sector banks

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 10:00 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story