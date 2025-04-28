NPCI directs UPI members to follow new API guidelines to avoid disruptions

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has directed members of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) network to adhere to a list of guidelines on API calls, whose overuse resulted in an outage of the real-time payments system this month.

The retail payments body in a circular said that payment service provider (PSP) banks and acquiring banks should ensure that API (application programming interface) requests sent to UPI are monitored and moderated for appropriate usage.

For instance, this includes restricting a high number of repeat APIs for the same or older transactions.

Members have been directed to comply with the latest set of guidelines, failing which they may attract action, including penal provisions.

NPCI has directed banks to initiate the ‘first check transaction status API’ after 90 seconds from the authentication of the original transaction.

“After the timers are changed (ref. UPI OC 214, dated 26 April 2025), members may initiate the same after 45 to 60 seconds of the initiation/authentication of the original transaction, after NPCI revised communication,” it said in the circular.

Business Standard has reviewed the copy of the circular sent to UPI members.

PSP banks/acquiring banks have been asked to initiate a maximum of three check transaction status APIs, ‘preferably within two hours from the initiation/authentication of the original transaction’.

NPCI may also consider implementing rate limiters on select UPI APIs in consultation with the steering committee and subject to other approvals in due course.

It added that banks should consider the transaction failed if they receive an error from a list of conditions and should not initiate any further check transaction status API calls.

Banks are required to audit their systems through a Cert-In empanelled auditor on an immediate basis to review the API usage and existing systems’ behaviour, and annually, according to the NPCI.

The payments body has requested members to reach out in case of suggestions or changes to the circular in the next four weeks.

“Further, reiterating the earlier compliance, as per PCI UPI operating circular no. 95 dated 25 September 2020, the stand-alone use of APIs for purposes other than intended is prohibited, unless approved,” it added.

This circular follows a surge in 'check transaction status' API calls by PSP banks to the real-time payments system at a high transactions-per-second (TPS) rate, in a repetitive manner.

APIs — an essential set of protocols and tools — enable secure data exchanges between banking systems and the UPI network.

The current challenge stemmed from the extremely high frequency of transaction status API calls.

On April 12, UPI services suffered their fourth disruption in three weeks. A root cause analysis conducted by the NPCI revealed that banks had been sending an excessive number of ‘check transaction status’ API calls — a strain on the system that contributed to the outage.

Business Standard earlier reported that the NPCI and banks were working on a durable solution to arrest instances of outages occurring due to a high number of API calls in the UPI network.