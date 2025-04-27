MP has received investment proposals worth Rs 20,000 crore: CM Yadav

The Madhya Pradesh government has received investment proposals worth about Rs 20,000 crore, with a potential to create 75,000 jobs in the state, in the technology sector, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said.

Yadav was speaking with reporters after attending the daylong Madhya Pradesh Tech Growth Conclave 2025' in Indore on Sunday.

We have received investment proposals worth about Rs 20,000 crore in this conference. The implementation of these proposals will create about 75,000 jobs, he said.

Yadav said that more than 500 companies participated in the event organised to promote investment in the technology sector.

During this conference, he said, an incentive portal was introduced to provide integrated facilities to investors. Besides, guidelines were also issued for the state's global competence centre policy, semiconductor policy, animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, extended reality policy and drone policy, the CM said.

Yadav announced that the state government will formulate its own space-tech policy to promote space technology ventures.

He said work has already begun to develop information technology (IT) parks in six major cities based on investment proposals received by the state from various companies.

The chief minister said the IT park will be developed on a 3-acre plot in Indore's Pardeshipura area on a public-private partnership basis with an investment of about Rs 250 crore.