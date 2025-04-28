Inherent risks in sustainable finance drive up lending costs: RBI's Rao

The inherent risks associated with green and sustainable finance tend to skew risk-reward dynamics, resulting in a higher cost of credit, said M Rajeshwar Rao, deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, at the Credit Summit 2025 organised by the Bharat Climate Forum in New Delhi on April 17. The speech was released on the RBI website on Monday.

He noted that this prompts private sector investors and lenders to seek appropriate de-risking mechanisms — such as grants, guarantees, philanthropic capital, and financial incentives. However, mobilising such capital at scale remains a significant challenge. Rao also highlighted issues around the availability of bankable projects. While fully bankable projects typically secure funding, partially bankable or non-bankable projects continue to face financing hurdles.

Rao highlighted that when discussing green and sustainable finance, the first and foremost consideration is defining what qualifies as such. A national-level taxonomy is essential — it forms the foundational framework that brings alignment across the entire ecosystem, including the government, regulators, policymakers, financial institutions, and borrowers or investors. In India, this taxonomy is currently under development.

