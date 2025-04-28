Rupee appreciates beyond 85 per dollar mark on strong inflows in equities

The rupee appreciated beyond 85 against the dollar on Monday on the back of strong inflows in the domestic equities coupled with dollar sales by foreign banks, said dealers.

The local currency appreciated up to 84.96 per dollar during the day, however, gave up some gains on technical resistance to settle at 85.03 per dollar, against the previous close of 85.49 per dollar.

“This strengthening was underpinned by a robust performance in domestic equity markets, notably with Reliance Industries surging over 5 per cent to a six-month high after beating analysts' estimates for quarterly earnings, alongside renewed foreign portfolio inflows,” said Abhishek Goenka, chief executive officer at IFA Global.

The dollar index was also down by 0.1 per cent to 99.6. It measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies.

“Foreign banks were on the selling side today (dollars),” said a dealer at a private bank. “The 85 per dollar has strong resistance, we retraced pretty quickly,” he added.

On the other hand, foreign banks continued to sell government securities at a profit, which pushed the benchmark yield up by 4 basis points. The benchmark yield settled at 6.40 per cent, against the previous close of 6.36 per cent.

“The caution because of tensions in Kashmir and profit booking led to selling,” said a dealer at a primary dealership. “There is resistance around the current level. The long-term trajectory looks favourable with yields bound to fall,” he added.

Additionally, the Reserve Bank of India announced after market hours that it will conduct an open market operation (OMO) auction to purchase government securities worth Rs 1.25 trillion.

The auction will be conducted in four tranches on May 6, May 9, May 15, and May 19.

Bond market participants said that it will lead to a rally in the market with yields expected to fall by around 3 basis points-4 basis points.

“After the OMO announcement, we will again see buying tomorrow (Tuesday),” said a dealer at a primary dealership. “I see around 3 bps-4 bps (yield on benchmark bond) fall in yields,” he added.