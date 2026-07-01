NPCI partners HSBC India, JP Morgan for real-time UPI FX settlement

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) operator National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has partnered with HSBC India and J.P. Morgan Payments to provide real-time foreign exchange (FX) settlement for cross-border UPI transactions.

The collaboration aims to make international UPI payments more seamless for Indians travelling overseas, NPCI said in a statement.

As banking partners, HSBC India and J.P. Morgan Payments will provide real-time FX rates through direct application programming interface (API) integration, allowing customers to see the exact rupee amount payable at the point of transaction.

"The solution will allow international merchants and financial institutions to receive funds in their local currencies while simplifying the end-to-end settlement process," NPCI said.