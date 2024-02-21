Home / Finance / News / PFRDA eases business processes with simplified trustee appointments

PFRDA eases business processes with simplified trustee appointments

NPS Trust has been established by the PFRDA for taking care of the assets and funds under the NPS

Photo: Shutterstock
Shiva Rajora New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 9:05 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

In a bid to further enhance the ease of doing business and reduce compliance, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) notified amendments made in the National Pension System (NPS) Trust Regulations and the Pension Fund Regulations on Wednesday.

The latest amendments in the NPS Trust Regulations simplify the provisions related to the appointment of trustees, their terms and conditions, the holding of meetings of the board of trustees, and the appointment of chief executive officers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Meanwhile, the amendments to the Pension Fund Regulations simplify the provisions related to the governance of pension funds in line with the Companies Act, 2013, and enhance disclosure by pension funds.

Other amendments include clarity of the roles of the sponsor of the pension fund, inclusion of the name ‘pension fund’ in the name clause, and the requirement for existing pension fund(s) to comply with these provisions within 12 months.

Additionally, the pension fund has to constitute additional board committees, such as an audit committee and a nomination and remuneration committee.

The NPS Trust, established by the PFRDA to manage assets and funds under NPS, serves as the registered owner of all assets under the NPS architecture. However, subscribers remain the beneficial owners of the securities, assets, and funds under NPS.

Earlier last month, the financial sector regulator also notified that banks and non-banks can now act as points of presence to onboard NPS subscribers, requiring only a single registration for NPS, instead of multiple registrations. The timeline for disposing of applications was also reduced from 60 days to 30 days, and banks can operate with just one branch with a wider digital presence.

These amendments aim to simplify and reduce compliance in the financial sector and align with the announcement made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2023-24 to review regulations, reducing the cost of compliance and enhancing the ease of doing business.

“To simplify, ease, and reduce the cost of compliance, financial sector regulators will be requested to carry out a comprehensive review of existing regulations,” Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

Also Read

Female govt employees may now nominate child for pension before husband

Interim Budget may raise pension floor for unorganised sector workers

PFRDA asks govt to hike guaranteed pension under Atal Pension Yojana

PFRDA notifies new point of presence regulations for NPS subscribers

PFRDA seeks tax parity for NPS contributions with PF contributions

Take more steps to curb unauthorised lending apps: FM to regulators

Reserve Bank bolsters oversight of fintech firms with more inspections

Lenders form panel to protect bank executives against graft cases

Indian banks' rush for clients set for reckoning after Paytm fiasco

Rupee appreciates 6 paise to 82.91 against US dollar in early trade

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :PFRDApension fundsNational Pension SystemIndian companies

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 9:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story