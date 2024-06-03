Home / Finance / News / PNB partners with IIFCL to provide financing for infrastructure projects

PNB partners with IIFCL to provide financing for infrastructure projects

A signing ceremony for the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) took place in the presence of Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO of PNB, and Padmanabhan Raja Jaishankar, MD of IIFCL, it said

This MOU would be a milestone in finding new avenues of lending to the infrastructure projects of the country and they assured full participation from both sides in this endeavour, it said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 7:00 PM IST
Punjab National Bank (PNB) and India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) on Monday signed an agreement to offer long-term financial assistance to viable infrastructure projects.

With this, both the institutions will collaborate to fund the infrastructure projects wherein the parties can mutually participate under consortium/multiple lending arrangements to provide financial support to the prospective borrowers subject to due diligence and on a case-to-case basis, a joint statement said.
 

A signing ceremony for the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) took place in the presence of Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO of PNB, and Padmanabhan Raja Jaishankar, MD of IIFCL, it said.

This MOU would be a milestone in finding new avenues of lending to the infrastructure projects of the country and they assured full participation from both sides in this endeavour, it said.
 

Topics :PNBIIFCLLong term financing

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

