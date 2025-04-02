Meet Poonam Gupta, RBI's new DG ready to tackle India's liquidity dilemma

Poonam Gupta, the newly appointed deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, likely to get the all-important monetary policy department among others, may have to find a way to improve monetary transmission at a time the central bank has started the interest rate cutting cycle. Her appointment comes less than a week ahead of the April meeting of the monetary policy committee (MPC).

Gupta, the first woman to head the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) – the New Delhi-based eminent think tank – as director general, is also a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister and the convenor of the advisory council of the 16th Finance Commission. She may have to relinquish both these roles before assuming charge as deputy governor.

The six-member monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India – Gupta will be a member of the panel as the deputy governor in charge of monetary policy – reduced the policy repo rate in the last review meeting in February. The rate cut was the first by the central bank in almost five years. The rate-setting panel, which will meet during April 7–9 for the first review of the current financial year, is widely expected to deliver another rate cut. Gupta has a Master’s and PhD in economics from the University of Maryland, USA, and a Master’s in economics from the Delhi School of Economics, Delhi University.

Despite the February policy rate cut, transmission to bank lending and deposit rates remained elusive. Banks had cut the external benchmark linked rate (EBLR) – which is for retail and small business loans and mostly linked to the repo rate – but loan rates to corporates, based on the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR), have by and large remained unchanged. Importantly, banks are yet to reduce deposit rates. Since the MCLR is linked to the cost of funds, unless banks see a reduction in deposit cost, they would not be in a position to cut the MCLR. The EBLR and MCLR have a share of 40 per cent each in banks’ loan books.

The key to transmission is the liquidity in the banking system, which remained in deficit for almost four months before turning into a small surplus over the last weekend. Liquidity remained in deficit since January despite the Reserve Bank of India injecting over Rs 5 trillion of durable liquidity into the banking system through government securities purchases via Open Market Operations auctions and dollar-rupee buy-sell swaps. Another Rs 1.8 trillion was infused through repos maturing in early April. Typically, transmission happens with a lag, and in the Reserve Bank of India's experience, with a two-quarter lag. But as Governor Sanjay Malhotra said, the central bank wants transmission as quickly as possible.

“It will be our effort that we provide whatever support and liquidity is required that this transmission happens as quickly as possible,” Malhotra said in the post-policy press conference in February. Tomorrow, Reserve Bank of India officials will meet bankers to fine-tune the liquidity framework. Furthermore, Gupta, who specialises in macroeconomics and issues related to the emerging market economies, steps into the central bank at a time when there is a raging debate over whether the Reserve Bank of India should target core inflation instead of headline inflation. Headline inflation, which often spikes mainly due to food prices, is argued to be beyond the influence of monetary policy tools, which are not effective in addressing supply-side issues. The debate is important at this juncture because the review of the monetary policy framework is due and will come into effect for a five-year period from April 1, 2026.

In an August 2024 joint NCAER paper with Barry Eichengreen, distinguished professor of economics and political science at the University of California, Berkeley, Gupta argued that evidence suggested the inflation targeting framework over the last eight years points to improved outcomes: inflation has become lower and less volatile, inflation expectations are better anchored, and the transmission of monetary policy is more effective. “Given this record, radical changes such as broadening the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary mandate, abandoning the target in favour of a more discretionary regime, targeting core instead of headline inflation, or altering the target and tolerance band would be risky and counterproductive,” the authors said, while suggesting an update to the weight of food prices in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket. They suggested that the correct weight of food at today’s per capita income should be closer to 40 per cent instead of the current 45.8 per cent.