Porter raises $200 mn in Series F round led by Kedaara and Wellington

Porter, India’s leading intra-city logistics startup, has raised $200 million in a Series F funding round co-led by private equity firm Kedaara Capital and global asset manager Wellington Management, according to a company statement. Existing investor Vitruvian Partners also participated in the round.

The funding, which values the Bengaluru-based firm at approximately $1.2 billion, marks a key milestone for Porter as it doubles down on its technology-led, asset-light logistics platform that serves small businesses and gig workers across urban India. Porter was previously valued at $1 billion in its last fundraising round.

Founded in 2014, Porter has emerged as a dominant player in the fragmented intra-city transport space, offering a suite of services that includes on-demand trucking, packers and movers, and enterprise logistics solutions. The company plans to use the fresh capital to scale operations, enhance its tech capabilities, expand its workforce and accelerate efforts to build a sustainable logistics network aligned with India’s decarbonisation goals.

“We’re thrilled to bring Kedaara and Wellington on board as strategic partners,” said Uttam Digga, co-founder and chief executive officer of Porter. “This investment will enable us to deepen our impact on MSMEs and gig workers while expanding our footprint and enhancing service quality across cities.”

Anant Gupta, partner, and Ashutosh Sardesai, director at Kedaara Capital, called Porter the “undisputed leader” in intra-city logistics and praised its scalable, tech-enabled approach. The latest funding round positions Porter among India’s growing cohort of logistics unicorns, as demand for efficient last-mile freight services continues to surge.