A, BBB-rated NBFCs face sharper slowdown amid asset quality stress

Amid a slowdown in the overall non-banking finance company (NBFC) space, lower-rated entities with A and BBB ratings have been facing a sharper deceleration across segments and asset classes, said India Ratings. According to the rating agency, owing to asset quality stress, elevated funding costs, and a slowdown in partnership and co-lending businesses, NBFCs have become cautious, resulting in a decline in the pace of disbursements.

Segments such as microfinance institutions (MFIs), gold loans, and unsecured loans (personal and business) have witnessed a steep fall in the growth rate.

ALSO READ: Draft gold loan guidelines may slow down NBFCs' loan growth, says Crisil Karan Gupta, Head and Director, Financial Institutions, Ind-Ra, said, “As the overall NBFC segment loan growth slows down, the impact for ‘A and BBB’ category rated entities is higher due to the challenges resulting from asset quality stress, an elevated funding cost, and a slowdown in the partnership and co-lending businesses.”

The rating agency said that the funding cost has remained elevated for the sector. However, the recent cut in the repo rate would provide some relief, albeit with a lag. It highlighted that lower-rated NBFCs mainly rely on banks and larger NBFCs for their funding needs. Funding from the capital markets—where the transmission of rates is typically faster—is close to negligible. As they primarily depend on bank funding, the benefits of a softening in rates are passed on with a delay.

ALSO READ: Banks remain cautious in lending to NBFCs despite risk weight reversal Further, due to overleveraging at the borrowers’ end, especially in the unsecured loan segment, there has been an increase in credit costs across classes. The extent of rise in credit cost in the unsecured lending space is such that entities could incur losses, thereby depleting capital buffers. According to Ind-Ra, the provision coverage ratio—especially for unsecured lenders—is still below prudent levels, and entities need to increase this gradually. This will keep profitability under pressure until a catch-up is achieved.

Also Read

Additionally, there are instances of covenant breaches for some entities, leading either to an increase in borrowing costs or restrictions on further borrowing. This affects both portfolio expansion and profitability.