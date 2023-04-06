Pre-sanctioned credit lines on UPI could lead to revolving credit products

This new feature could be seen as a substitute for credit card, which has limited reach, experts say

After allowing the RuPay credit card to be linked to Unified Payments Interface (UPI), enabling payment through credit on UPI, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed expanding the scope of the payments platform by enabling transfer to/from pre-sanctioned credit lines at banks. This means the UPI network will facilitate payments financed by credit from banks. According to the RBI, this can re