Group representing business correspondents seeks regulatory status

Another pain point is the rise in the number of instances where law enforcement agencies are freezing the accounts of BCs as the channel is being used by cybercriminals.

BCs are of the view that overdependence on ‘cash-in, cash out’ or CICO (the trade jargon for cash deposits and withdrawals), little training in value-added services are hampering the ability to develop cross-sell or hawk other services. This calls for efforts and investment to intensify capacity building to create more trainers and better field staff.

BCRC met with Pankaj Chaudhary, minister of state for finance, last month to raise the issue of stagnant commission rates for corporate BCs and Bank Mitras (rates have not seen a revision in the last 12 years). This has affected Bank Mitras at the ground level, leading to high attrition and a loss of livelihood, particularly in rural and semi-urban regions. The commission rates established over a decade ago have not been adjusted for inflation or rising operational costs, leading to decreased profitability of the channel. It was also emphasized that an increase in commission rates would not only stabilize the livelihoods of Bank Mitras but also directly contribute to enhancing financial inclusion. Field agents are being wooed by e-commerce firms like Amazon, Flipkart or a Blinkit.