Group representing business correspondents seeks regulatory status

The Business Correspondent Federation of India (BCFI) is to apply for self-regulatory organisation (SRO) status.
“We have started the process internally. We may either go alone, or team up with the Payments Council of India or the Fintech Convergence Council”, said a source.
While there is no category of non-banking financial companies: business correspondents (NBFC: BCs), they play a huge role in the financial inclusion landscape by aiding last-mile credit delivery. The stress on financial inclusion has also increased the intersection points of BCs with the wider financial world. This calls for better governance standards, higher investments and business models, and thus the need for a BC-SRO.
BCs have also of late been sounding the Finance Ministry that the channel is becoming unviable.
The first signs that this model is ripe for overhaul was evident last year when BCFI and Grameen Foundation India made a case for “concrete capacity building”. Another industry body – The Business Correspondent Resource Council (BCRC) – had sought the setting up of an India Business Correspondent Equity Fund (akin to the India Microfinance Equity Fund) to the department of financial services. Both requests are a lift-off from the C Rangarajan committee report on Financial Inclusion (January 2008) which was for funds being provided to specialised institutions which provide capacity-building inputs to BCs.
Another pain point is the rise in the number of instances where law enforcement agencies are freezing the accounts of BCs as the channel is being used by cybercriminals.
BCRC met with Pankaj Chaudhary, minister of state for finance, last month to raise the issue of stagnant commission rates for corporate BCs and Bank Mitras (rates have not seen a revision in the last 12 years). This has affected Bank Mitras at the ground level, leading to high attrition and a loss of livelihood, particularly in rural and semi-urban regions. The commission rates established over a decade ago have not been adjusted for inflation or rising operational costs, leading to decreased profitability of the channel. It was also emphasized that an increase in commission rates would not only stabilize the livelihoods of Bank Mitras but also directly contribute to enhancing financial inclusion. Field agents are being wooed by e-commerce firms like Amazon, Flipkart or a Blinkit.
BCs are of the view that overdependence on ‘cash-in, cash out’ or CICO (the trade jargon for cash deposits and withdrawals), little training in value-added services are hampering the ability to develop cross-sell or hawk other services. This calls for efforts and investment to intensify capacity building to create more trainers and better field staff.