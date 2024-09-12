Private sector needs to step up infrastructure investment: DFS secretary

The private sector needs to increase its participation in infrastructure spending, even as three-fourth expenditure is borne by the government and it is looking to double the infra investment to Rs 140 trillion by 2030, said M. Nagaraju, secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance.

India needs to spend 8-10 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on infrastructure for sustaining high single digit growth rate over the next couple of decades.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Achieving this will require more than just budgetary outlays,” he said.

“So far, three-fourth of infrastructure spending is borne by the government. This must change and there should be greater participation by the private sector. For whatever that is required to invest, the government is ready to build that ecosystem,” Nagaraju said while addressing the Infrastructure conclave organised by National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NabFID).