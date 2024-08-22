Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

RBI alters rules to allow e-mandate for auto-replenishment of FASTag, NCMC

The current e-mandate framework requires a pre-debit notification at least a 24-hours before the actual debit from the customer's account

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
"It has been decided to include auto-replenishment of FASTag and NCMC, as and when the balance falls below a threshold set by the customer, under the e-mandate framework," the RBI said in a circular. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 8:08 PM IST
The Reserve Bank on Thursday modified its e-mandate framework and allowed auto-replenishment of FASTag and National Common Mobility Card (NCMC).

The current e-mandate framework requires a pre-debit notification at least a 24-hours before the actual debit from the customer's account.

In June, the RBI announced that auto-replenishment of balances in FASTag and NCMC, which are recurring in nature but without any fixed periodicity, would be facilitated under the e-mandate framework.

"It has been decided to include auto-replenishment of FASTag and NCMC, as and when the balance falls below a threshold set by the customer, under the e-mandate framework," the RBI said in a circular.

Payments for auto-replenishment, since they are recurring in nature but without any fixed periodicity, will be exempt from the requirement of pre-debit notification, it added.


First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 8:08 PM IST

