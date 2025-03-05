RBI announces liquidity infusion steps ahead of tax outflows, close of FY25

Anticipating tight liquidity conditions by the financial year-end amid tax outflows and banks rushing to meet targets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced fresh measures that would infuse close to Rs 1.9 trillion of liquidity into the banking system.

The central bank announced open market operations (OMO) auctions to purchase government securities worth Rs 1 trillion in two tranches of Rs 50,000 crore each on March 12 and March 18. Additionally, a USD/INR buy-sell swap auction for $10 billion with a tenor of 36 months is scheduled for March 24.

These steps, according to bankers, are expected to inject about Rs 1.87 trillion into the system, keeping liquidity stable amid tax outflows and cash leakage during the month. The net liquidity in the banking system has remained in deficit mode for the past 11 consecutive weeks, though the latest figures showed the deficit coming down to just Rs 20,000 crore on Tuesday.

“Mid-March outflows and then GST outflows need to be dealt with before the end of March. With that in perspective, we are not necessarily going to be in surplus, but we will definitely be in balance more than anything else,” said the treasury head at a private bank. Earlier, the RBI had announced OMO auctions to purchase government securities worth Rs 60,000 crore in three tranches of Rs 20,000 crore each and conducted $5 billion and $10 billion dollar-rupee buy/sell swaps in January and February. “Banks are seeking liquidity measures from the RBI due to the current market conditions. Overnight rates are below the repo rate, while longer-term money market rates, such as 3-month, 6-month, and 1-year CDs, remain elevated,” said V R C Reddy, head of treasury at Karur Vysya Bank.

“For instance, the 3-month CD is around 7.55 per cent, creating a 150 basis point spread between overnight and 3-month CD rates. This elevated spread needs to narrow for interest rate softening to transmit smoothly across the economy. I believe the RBI has responded positively to this situation,” Reddy said. Apart from tax outflows and the year-end rush by banks, the central bank has been actively intervening in the foreign exchange market to curb volatility arising from uncertainties over US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats. On Wednesday, the rupee posted its highest single-day gain since February 11 due to the weakening dollar and dollar sales by state-owned banks on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India, said dealers.

The local currency appreciated 0.36 per cent to settle at 86.96 against the dollar. The previous close was 87.27 per dollar. In the current financial year, the rupee has depreciated by 4.09 per cent, and 1.55 per cent in the current calendar year. “The rupee appreciated because the dollar index was down in the morning, and Asian currencies also gained because of global cues. We see the rupee trading with an appreciation bias from here, but in the long term, we see it trading at 88 per dollar to 89 per dollar because we also have one rate cut coming in April,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.