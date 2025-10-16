Home / Finance / News / RBL Bank to explore equity fund raise during October 18 board meet

RBL Bank to explore equity fund raise during October 18 board meet

Board may approve equity shares, linked instruments via preferential issue or private placement

RBL Bank
This announcement comes amid reports suggesting that Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, the second-largest bank in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is looking to acquire a controlling stake in RBL Bank. (Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 12:27 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
RBL Bank on Wednesday said its board will consider an equity fund raise during its meeting scheduled for October 18, 2025.
 
“The meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled to be held on October 18, 2025, the Board will inter alia discuss, consider and, if thought fit, approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of eligible securities of the Bank, including equity shares or any equity-linked instruments or securities, by way of preferential issue or a private placement basis, or any other methods or combinations thereof as may be considered appropriate,” RBL said in a notification to exchanges.
 
Context amid acquisition rumours 
This announcement comes amid reports suggesting that Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, the second-largest bank in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is looking to acquire a controlling stake in RBL Bank.
 
The bank clarified that such reports are incorrect. However, it added that, being on a growth trajectory, it routinely explores opportunities aimed at enhancing shareholder value.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI not targeting any specific Rupee level, says Guv Malhotra at IMF

Axis Finance to become upper-layer NBFC; listing likely within 3 years

Festive demand, tech push lift India's PE-VC deal value to $26 bn in 2025

Sebi chief urges public interest directors to strengthen governance at MIIs

26% of Jan Dhan accounts with PSBs inactive as usage slows under PMJDY

Topics :Finance NewsRBL BankBanking Industry

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 12:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story