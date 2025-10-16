RBL Bank to explore equity fund raise during October 18 board meet

RBL Bank on Wednesday said its board will consider an equity fund raise during its meeting scheduled for October 18, 2025.

“The meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled to be held on October 18, 2025, the Board will inter alia discuss, consider and, if thought fit, approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of eligible securities of the Bank, including equity shares or any equity-linked instruments or securities, by way of preferential issue or a private placement basis, or any other methods or combinations thereof as may be considered appropriate,” RBL said in a notification to exchanges.