RBI well placed with 25% economic capital to meet mandates: DG Murmu

With an economic capital of about 25 per cent of its balance sheet, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is in a formidable position to effectively fulfil its public policy mandates while ensuring monetary and financial stability, said Shirish Chandra Murmu, Deputy Governor, RBI, on Friday at the International Conference on Central Bank Accounting Practices.

“The prudent accounting policies over the years have ensured that RBI has a strong and resilient balance sheet, with risk provisions in the form of realised equity and revaluation balances currently at 7.5 per cent and 17.4 per cent of the balance sheet, respectively,” Murmu said.

He highlighted that the RBI has a transparent, publicly disclosed, and rule-based surplus distribution policy under the Economic Capital Framework (ECF). According to him, the ECF recognises that realised equity should cover monetary and financial stability risks, credit risk, and operational risks, while the revaluation balances should cover market risk. How does the ECF guide RBI’s surplus distribution? “After making the required provisions, the remaining surplus is transferred to the government. Since the introduction of the ECF, RBI has consistently maintained its risk buffers at the prescribed levels, even in the face of unprecedented challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent global monetary tightening,” he said, adding that the ECF was recently reviewed internally and risk assessment has been made more granular.

Further, Murmu noted that over the years, the RBI has built provisions for the Contingency Fund (CF) and Asset Development Fund (ADF) from realised profits. The revaluation accounts—Investment Revaluation Accounts and the Currency and Gold Revaluation Account (CGRA)—reflect the unrealised gains or losses arising from revaluation of investments and translation of foreign currency assets into Indian rupees. How does RBI manage revaluation of forex reserves and securities? “RBI revalues the entire forex reserves portfolio on a daily basis and does not carve out any portion for amortised valuation. All foreign currency assets and gold are translated to Indian rupees daily at market exchange rates prevailing on the day, which gets reflected under the CGRA. Domestic securities are marked-to-market on a weekly basis and at the end of each month,” he said, adding that as a prudent accounting practice, the RBI does not recognise unrealised revaluation and translation gains on securities and gold as income but reflects them as revaluation balances on its balance sheet.

On the other hand, any unrealised losses on revaluation of domestic or foreign securities are charged to the Contingency Fund at the end of the year when accounts are finalised. There is no fungibility between the various revaluation heads, implying that the RBI prudently provides for any revaluation loss on account of investments and does not offset it with a positive CGRA balance, and vice-versa, Murmu said. What emerging risks must central banks prepare for? Murmu also cautioned that central banks must work closely to navigate emerging challenges such as the sharp rise in gold prices and the potential impact of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) adoption on future balance sheets and financial stability.

“...the recent sharp rise in gold prices, which has garnered a lot of attention and discussion globally with respect to its impact on central bank balance sheets. RBI conservatively revalues its gold holdings at 90 per cent of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) gold price. However, gold revaluation practices vary across countries, and the impact of high movements in gold prices on central bank balance sheets and income needs wider discussion,” Murmu said. How could CBDC adoption influence central bank balance sheets? On CBDCs, Murmu said some research papers have explored how the design choices adopted by central banks may influence people’s behaviour with respect to CBDC adoption and the potential substitution of banknotes and/or bank deposits with CBDCs. It is also being discussed globally whether and how this may impact central bank balance sheet structures and the need for liquidity operations.