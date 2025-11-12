Home / Finance / News / super.money issues 470,000 RuPay credit card in partnership with banks

super.money issues 470,000 RuPay credit card in partnership with banks

Fintech super.money issued over 4.7 lakh RuPay credit cards through Axis Bank, Kotak811, and Utkarsh SFB, expanding access to first-time credit users across India

Super.money fintech firm upi flipkart
super.money issues secured RuPay credit cards in collaboration with Axis Bank, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, and Kotak811, and plans to expand its banking partnerships further.
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 10:33 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Fintech platform super.money said on Tuesday it had facilitated the issuance of over 470,000 RuPay credit cards in partnership with three banks over the past year, marking a significant milestone in its effort to expand access to digital credit.
 
The Bengaluru-based firm said it has also seen more than 1.8 million RuPay credit cards linked to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) through its platform.
 
Expanding partnerships and reach 
super.money issues secured RuPay credit cards in collaboration with Axis Bank, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, and Kotak811, and plans to expand its banking partnerships further.
 
“The average transaction value highlights a shift in consumer behaviour — from high-ticket spends to everyday micro-purchases. This reflects how credit is being used more frequently at local merchants and for smaller transactions,” the company said in a statement.
 
Strong UPI performance 
According to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), super.money is the fifth-largest UPI app by transaction volume. In September, it processed 256.34 million transactions with a cumulative value of Rs 9,852.44 crore.
 
Focus on financial inclusion 
“Through our partnerships with issuer banks and meaningful use of the RuPay network, we are providing ‘first-time credit cards’ to lakhs of Indians, especially across underserved segments,” said Prakash Sikaria, chief executive officer of super.money.
 
He added that this initiative aligns with the company’s broader vision of driving financial inclusion and contributing to India’s digital economy.
 
Backed by Flipkart 
super.money is backed by the Flipkart Group and is expanding its footprint in the neo-banking and financial services space. The company plans to introduce multiple new financial products, Sikaria told Business Standard earlier.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Draft ECL framework: Banks plan to move RBI for lower Stage-II floor

Premium

Nine states raise ₹15,560 cr at weekly auction, lower than notified amount

Premium

State-run banks target ₹9,000 crore from Tier-II bonds by December

Premium

RBI recognises SRPA as self-regulatory body for payment system operators

Premium

Uttar Pradesh govt's growing microfinance kitty at ₹32,500 crore

Topics :Finance NewsRuPay cardsCredit Card

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 10:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story