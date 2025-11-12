super.money issues 470,000 RuPay credit card in partnership with banks

Fintech platform super.money said on Tuesday it had facilitated the issuance of over 470,000 RuPay credit cards in partnership with three banks over the past year, marking a significant milestone in its effort to expand access to digital credit.

The Bengaluru-based firm said it has also seen more than 1.8 million RuPay credit cards linked to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) through its platform.

Expanding partnerships and reach

super.money issues secured RuPay credit cards in collaboration with Axis Bank, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, and Kotak811, and plans to expand its banking partnerships further.

“The average transaction value highlights a shift in consumer behaviour — from high-ticket spends to everyday micro-purchases. This reflects how credit is being used more frequently at local merchants and for smaller transactions,” the company said in a statement.

Strong UPI performance According to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), super.money is the fifth-largest UPI app by transaction volume. In September, it processed 256.34 million transactions with a cumulative value of Rs 9,852.44 crore. Focus on financial inclusion “Through our partnerships with issuer banks and meaningful use of the RuPay network, we are providing ‘first-time credit cards’ to lakhs of Indians, especially across underserved segments,” said Prakash Sikaria, chief executive officer of super.money. He added that this initiative aligns with the company’s broader vision of driving financial inclusion and contributing to India’s digital economy.