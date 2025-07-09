RBI issues draft framework for novation of OTC derivative contracts

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday issued draft guidelines for novation of OTC derivative contracts with a view to rationalising the related regulatory requirements.

Novation means the replacement of a market maker with another market maker in an OTC derivative contract between two counterparties to an OTC derivative transaction with a new contract between remaining party and a third party (transferee).

The transaction shall be undertaken at prevailing market rates, said the Draft Reserve Bank of India (Novation of OTC Derivative Contracts) Directions, 2025.

"The novation of an OTC derivative contract shall be done with the prior consent of the remaining party," it said.