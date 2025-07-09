RBI accepts ₹97,315 crore in VRRR auction; cut-off rises to 5.49%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) received bids worth ₹97,315 crore in its two-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) auction on Wednesday, against the notified amount of ₹1 trillion. The central bank accepted the entire bid amount at a cut-off rate of 5.49 per cent, higher than the 5.47 per cent cut-off in the previous seven-day VRRR auction held on July 4, which had attracted bids totalling ₹1.7 trillion.

Caution prevails ahead of expected ₹2 trillion auction

Market participants attributed the lower-than-notified bidding to cautious sentiment ahead of an expected ₹2-trillion VRRR auction announcement. Additionally, the maturity of Wednesday's operation coincides with the reversal of the previous VRRR, further curbing participation.

“There is expectation of a ₹2-trillion VRRR announcement either today or tomorrow, which is why there is caution,” said a dealer at a primary dealership. “Also, there is no clarity on whether the RBI wants the overnight rate at 5.50 per cent or somewhere between the SDF and the repo rate. This uncertainty is leading to caution and a higher cut-off,” he added. Call and TREP rates trend higher amid policy signal ambiguity There is also uncertainty about the RBI’s broader rate strategy — whether it intends to steer the overnight call rate closer to the 5.50 per cent repo rate, or maintain it within the corridor between the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate of 5.25 per cent and the repo rate.