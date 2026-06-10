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RBI likely stepped in to support rupee, conducts swaps, say traders

The rupee was at 95.27, up modestly ‌on the day after hitting an intra-day low of 95.5625 in early trading

RBI, reserve bank of india
The Reserve Bank of India also likely paired its ​spot dollar sales with dollar-rupee buy/sell swaps for ‌maturities over 1 year, the traders ​said | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 11:43 AM IST
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The Indian central bank likely ​stepped in to the ​foreign exchange market on ‌Wednesday to support the rupee, three traders told Reuters, as maturing contracts in the non-deliverable forwards market exerted pressure on the currency.

The rupee was at 95.27, up modestly ‌on the day after hitting an intra-day low of 95.5625 in early trading.

The Reserve Bank of India also likely paired its ​spot dollar sales with dollar-rupee buy/sell swaps for ‌maturities over 1 year, the traders ​said.

Both ‌the spot dollar sales and swaps ‌were being carried out by state-run lenders, ‌likely on behalf ​of the ​RBI, one of the traders added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIIndian rupeeRupeeforex market

First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 11:43 AM IST

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