Fund managers see duration headwinds easing, but await better entry points

"Given the RBI's inflation forecast, we believe that 75 basis points of rate hikes are very much on the cards through the rest of FY27. Given the elevated global bond yields and challenges of higher debt and inflation, we believe that the yield curve can steepen incrementally, with the short-term money market curve being the biggest gainer as liquidity is likely to improve," said Puneet Pal, head-fixed income, PGIM India MF.