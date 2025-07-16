Home / Finance / News / RBI's liquidity steps to aid 100 bps rate cut transmission in 2025: Fitch

RBI's liquidity steps to aid 100 bps rate cut transmission in 2025: Fitch

Credit rating agency Fitch Ratings says ₹5.6 trillion liquidity infusions and cash reserve ratio cut will support loan growth, though banks may see short-term pressure on margins

RBI
Fitch says RBI’s ₹5.6 trillion liquidity support in 2025 will smoothen rate cut transmission | Credit: Bloomberg
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 12:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) aggressive liquidity injections this year are likely to ensure the effective transition of the entire 100 basis points of policy rate cuts announced so far in 2025, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday.
 
Fitch said the RBI’s actions represent a clear policy shift aimed at supporting loan growth while avoiding a spike in funding costs. “This is reflected in increased system liquidity and falling deposit costs, which should enable transmission of 100 basis points in policy rate cuts in 2025,” the credit rating agency said in a statement.
 
The RBI has cut rates three times this year: 25 basis points each in February and April, and a sharper 50 basis point cut in June, marking the first easing cycle since May 2020.
 

₹5.6 Trillion already pumped in

Since January 2025, the RBI has injected about ₹5.6 trillion into the banking system through durable liquidity measures such as government securities purchases. This amounts to roughly 2 per cent of system assets, creating a sustained surplus in liquidity since March.
 
The central bank's additional move to cut the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 100 basis points, announced in June, is expected to release a further ₹2.7 trillion in liquidity in a phased manner, giving banks more headroom to reduce lending rates and boost credit growth.
 
“These steps have significantly eased funding conditions,” Fitch said. “This is evident in rising liquidity surpluses and falling deposit costs.”  ALSO READ: ₹6,500 cr realty shake-up: Commercial deals soar 2X, residential slumps

Margin pressures likely short term

Fitch expects Indian banks’ net interest margins to come under some pressure in the near term, as a large portion of their loan books will be repriced at lower interest rates relatively quickly. 
While falling deposit costs are expected to aid banks, Fitch also projected a 30 basis point contraction in net interest margins in the financial year ending March 2026 (FY26). However, this should ease in FY27 as falling deposit costs begin to offset lost interest income. 
“Surplus liquidity conditions will likely accelerate the decline in the cost of fresh deposits,” Fitch said.
 

Loan growth and risk outlook

Fitch also cautioned that while lower rates may support asset quality, a sharp pickup in loan growth could carry its own risks.
“Funding and liquidity conditions remain sensitive to changes in the central bank’s liquidity stance and shifts in retail savings,” the agency said. Although higher credit expansion may elevate risk, Fitch noted that improved risk pricing mechanisms and ample liquidity could provide a buffer.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JPMorgan profit beats analysts expectation; raises interest income forecast

Premium

RBI monetary policy: August rate cut hopes get a fillip, says BS poll

SBI cuts short-term retail deposit rates by 15 bps, effective July 15

RBI Governor hints at allowing foreign banks to own 26% in Indian banks

Asset quality stress in MFI sector expected to persist in H1FY26: Icra

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaFitch RatingsBS Web ReportsRBI repo raterepo rateRate cutsCRRLiquidityIndian Banks

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story