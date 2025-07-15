Home / Finance / News / RBI Governor hints at allowing foreign banks to own 26% in Indian lenders

RBI Governor hints at allowing foreign banks to own 26% in Indian lenders

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says interest rate transmission is effective and hints at a policy to allow foreign banks to hold up to 26 per cent in Indian lenders

Sanjay Malhotra
Along with the rate cut in June, the RBI also changed the policy stance to neutral. (Photo:Reuters)
BS Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 7:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The interest rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since February this year have been passed on effectively to lending rates, and any future reduction in policy rates will depend on the outlook for growth and inflation, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra told CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday.
 
He also indicated that the regulator may allow foreign banks to own up to 26 per cent stake in Indian banks.
 
Following a 50 basis point (bps) rate cut between February and May, Malhotra said the transmission to new loans was 24 bps till May, while for outstanding loans it was 16 bps.
 
‘I reviewed the figures [on transmission] recently and I would like to inform you that transmission is happening well,’ he said. In June, the six-member rate-setting panel of the central bank cut the policy repo rate by another 50 bps, to 5.5 per cent.
 
Along with the rate cut in June, the RBI also changed the policy stance to neutral.
 
‘It gives us the flexibility [neutral stance] to move upwards or downwards, depending on how the outlook… how it looks going ahead,’ Malhotra said. He indicated that the outlook for growth and inflation will determine the future actions of the rate-setting panel. 
 
‘The MPC, as always, will factor in the evolving situation, the outlook, and then take a call as to whether the economy really needs… what kind of a policy rate it needs. If inflation is lower, or if the outlook is lower, or if growth is lower, certainly, the policy rates can be cut. But that is something we have to wait and watch.’ Malhotra reiterated that the RBI will continue to be data dependent and monitor incoming data. 
"As the governor reiterated today, the RBI has flexibility to move in both directions, depending on the incoming data. Inflation being low is not new information, but if growth is much weaker than forecasted, we could see RBI take a more dovish line. So far we do not see signs of that, so we expect August to be a hold", said Rahul Bajoria, Head of India & ASEAN Economic Research Bank of America.
 
He also indicated that the regulator is open to allowing foreign banks to hold up to 26 per cent stake in Indian banks.
 
‘For foreign banks, they can go up to 100 per cent. So, if you don’t allow them even 26 per cent, that kind of seems to defy logic,’ he said. In the past, the RBI has permitted foreign banks to hold significant stakes in Indian banks. For example, DBS Bank’s India unit was allowed to acquire Lakshmi Vilas Bank—an old-generation private sector bank. Fairfax was permitted to acquire a 51 per cent stake in CSB Bank (formerly Catholic Syrian Bank).
 
‘We will be okay in allowing them—whether it is on a case-to-case basis or as a general policy matter. These are matters of detail, which will be worked out,’ he said. Recently, Japan’s SMBC inked a pact to acquire a 20 per cent stake in private sector lender Yes Bank. The deal is subject to regulatory approval.
 
On whether conglomerates will be allowed to own banks, Malhotra alluded to the potential for a conflict of interest if a business group is involved in both financial services and other commercial activities.
 
‘Let us also keep in mind that conducting financial business and real economic activities within the same group has a conflict of interest. And I would say that this counterargument is equally valid and equally relevant, even today,’ he said. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SBI cuts short-term retail deposit rates by 15 bps, effective July 15

Citibank India expects a strong year for ECM business as IPOs pick up

PhonePe ropes in Meta's Shivnath Thukral as V-P for public policy

Fraud crackdown: 40,000 taxpayers withdraw bogus claims of ₹1,045 crore

Rupee depreciates beyond 86 per dollar on foreign bank, corporate bids

Topics :BanksForeign banksRBI

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story