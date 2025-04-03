Home / Finance / News / RBI maintains FPI investment caps in govt securities, corp bonds for FY26

RBI maintains FPI investment caps in govt securities, corp bonds for FY26

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained the existing caps of 6 per cent for government securities, 2 per cent for state government securities and 15 per cent for corporate bonds

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
The general limit for foreign investment in government bonds would continue to be Rs 2.79 trillion ($32.71 billion) for April-September and Rs 2.89 trillion for October-March. | Image Credit: Bloomberg
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 7:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's central bank on Thursday kept the investment limits unchanged for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in government and corporate bonds for the fiscal year 2025-26. 
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained the existing caps of 6 per cent for government securities, 2 per cent for state government securities and 15 per cent for corporate bonds for the current year starting April 1, the central bank said in a press release. 
The general limit for foreign investment in government bonds would continue to be Rs 2.79 trillion ($32.71 billion) for April-September and Rs 2.89 trillion for October-March, the central bank said. 
Foreign investments in corporate bonds would be permitted up to Rs 8.22 trillion for April-September and Rs 8.80 trillion for October-March, RBI added. 
Currently, foreign investors have utilised 22.3 per cent of their investment limit in government bonds and 15.7 per cent limit in corporate bonds.     
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Piramal Finance raises Rs 2,300 crore via external commercial borrowing

UPS may be replicated to other stakeholders of NPS: Finance Secretary

EPFO eases withdrawal process, no need for bank account verification

Indian Rupee ends 7 paise stronger; US tariffs spark dollar, oil selloff

Indian Rupee opens at 85.73/$; Slips 22 paise amid tariff concerns

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIFPI investmentGovernment securitiescorporate bonds

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story