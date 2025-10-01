RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.5%, revises GDP forecast to 6.8%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept its key repo rate unchanged at 5.50 per cent on Wednesday, while signaling there may be scope to ease in coming months to support an economy taking a hit from US tariffs.

The central bank had cut the repo rate by a total of 100 basis points in the first half of 2025, but paused at its previous meeting in August. The six-member rate-setting panel voted unanimously to keep the key repo rate at 5.50 per cent and decided to continue with a "neutral" policy stance.

“Growth–inflation dynamics have shifted since the August monetary policy. The rationalisation of GST [Goods and Services Tax] is expected to have a dampening effect on inflation,” said RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra in his monetary policy statement.