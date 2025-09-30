Lending rates ease 6 bps in August; 1-year MCLR steady in September

Reflecting ongoing monetary transmission, bank lending rates on fresh as well as outstanding loans declined by six basis points in August 2025 over July 2025, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

The RBI said the weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) stood at 8.75 per cent in August 2025, against 8.81 per cent in July 2025. The WALR on outstanding rupee loans of SCBs declined to 9.32 per cent in August 2025 from 9.38 per cent in July 2025.

The one-year median Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rate (MCLR) of SCBs remained unchanged at 8.60 per cent in September 2025.

The share of External Benchmark-based Lending Rate (EBLR) linked loans in total outstanding floating rate rupee loans of SCBs was 62.9 per cent at end-June 2025, up from 61.6 per cent in March 2025. The share of MCLR-linked loans was 33.8 per cent, compared with 34.9 per cent at end-March 2025. Since February 2025, the RBI has cut the policy repo rate by 100 basis points to 5.5 per cent, alongside steps to improve liquidity in the system. Meanwhile, the weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on fresh rupee term deposits moderated to 5.56 per cent in August 2025 from 5.61 per cent in July 2025.