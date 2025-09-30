Home / Finance / News / FinMin urges RBI to push rollout of digital fraud detection platform

FinMin urges RBI to push rollout of digital fraud detection platform

Once operational, DPIP will collect and analyse data from various sources to identify potential threats and prevent fraudulent activities

Bank alret fraud safety account cyber
premium
The official further added that the government was keeping a close watch on digital fraud and had advised banks to complete application programming interface (API) integration for better detection. | File Image
Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 11:30 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The finance ministry has raised concerns with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) over delays in rolling out the Digital Payments Intelligence Platform (DPIP), a flagship project designed to curb fraudulent digital transactions and enhance payment security, said a government official who did not wish to be named.
“In a communication, the finance ministry has urged the central bank to expedite the rollout, citing a rise in instances of online payment fraud and the urgent need for a coordinated, real-time monitoring system,” said the official.
 
In June last year, the RBI had set up a committee, chaired by A P Hota, former managing director & chief executive officer of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to examine various aspects of establishing this digital public infrastructure.
 
Email queries sent to the finance ministry and RBI remained unanswered until press time.
 
Once operational, DPIP will collect and analyse data from various sources to identify potential threats and prevent fraudulent activities. By enabling real-time data sharing, the platform will help prevent scams and ensure secure transactions. The Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH) has been asked to build a prototype of DPIP in consultation with five to 10 banks. It is going to leverage advanced technologies to curb payment-related fraud.
 
According to the annual report of the RBI, there has been a  surge in cases of bank fraud, with the amount involved rising nearly three times to ₹36,014 crore in 2024-25 from ₹12,230 crore the previous year. Of this, as much as ₹25,667 crore worth of cases of fraud were reported by public-sector banks, against ₹9,254 crore in FY24. In terms of the number of fraud cases, the share of the digital payments (card/internet) category has been the highest; in value terms, the loan portfolio (advances) has been the worst hit, it said.
 
The official further added that the government was keeping a close watch on digital fraud and had advised banks to complete application programming interface (API) integration for better detection.
 
“Banks have been advised to adopt the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) Suspect Registry for proactive transaction monitoring,” the official said. “The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) will finalise the standard operating procedure for freezing bank accounts linked to fraud cases at the earliest. Additionally, banks have been asked to explore and implement the MuleHunter.AI tool to strengthen the detection and monitoring of mule accounts, which are often used by fraudsters to route illicit funds.”
 
At least 15 more banks are set to implement the RBI-developed MuleHunter platform over the next two months to intensify efforts to identify accounts used for fraudulent transactions, said Suvendu Pati, an RBI chief general manager.
 
Mule accounts — those created by fraudsters to receive, transfer or launder illicit funds collected from unsuspecting victims — have been a big challenge for the banking system, as these accounts are generally opened using fraudulently obtained credentials.
 
MuleHunter complements banks’ systems to tackle such activities, Pati said, claiming the RBI’s platform was more efficient in detecting mule accounts.
 
 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lending rates ease 6 bps in August; 1-year MCLR steady in September

Premium

Corporate credit outlook stable for H2FY26 amid domestic headwinds

PhonePe, Mastercard roll out tap-and-pay contactless payments in India

Govt keeps interest rates on various small savings schemes unchanged

RBI retains call rate as policy anchor in revised liquidity framework

Topics :RBI PolicyFinance MinistryCyber fraud

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story