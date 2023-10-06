Home / Finance / News / RBI MPC meet: How many Rs 2,000 bank notes are still in circulation?

RBI MPC meet: How many Rs 2,000 bank notes are still in circulation?

Das said that it will 'actively' manage the liquidity in the economy. The central bank will undertake open market operations to do so

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 4:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Friday the Monetary Policy Committee's decision to leave the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent. Following the announcement, in a press conference, Das discussed extending the last date to deposit Rs 2,000 banknotes.

Responding to a question, Das stated that Rs 12,000 crore out of the Rs 3.56 trillion worth of Rs 2,000 notes in circulation as of May 19, 2023, have yet to be returned.

Last week, the RBI had indicated that Rs 3.42 trillion worth of notes had been received back as of September 29, and Rs 14,000 crore was still outstanding. The central bank also extended the deadline for the return of the notes by a week to October 7.

Das also noted that the RBI will "actively" manage liquidity in the economy. He announced that the RBI will undertake open market operations (OMOs) to manage liquidity in the domestic economy, which will take place via auction. However, no date has been specified yet.

Das added that the RBI aims to "emphatically" focus on the 4 per cent headline inflation target, and until the price rise figure decreases, the monetary policy will be "actively disinflationary".

"As the banker to the government, the RBI has no concerns about the central government's finances," Das stated. The RBI also flagged the steep growth of personal loans in India.

During the press conference, Deputy Governor J Swaminathan stated that the "outlier" loan growth of 33 per cent, as opposed to the overall credit growth of 13-14 per cent, led the RBI to highlight the issue of personal loans and prompt banks to take steps to mitigate any risk build-up.

Das encouraged financiers to "identify where the crisis is likely to emerge" and take appropriate measures.

The Governor also stated that the gross non-performing assets showed improvement in the June quarter, according to unaudited results.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read

50% of Rs 2,000 notes returned to banks since announcement: RBI Guv Das

Provide adequate infra at branches for Rs 2,000 note exchange: RBI to banks

RBI asks banks to keep daily data on exchange, deposit of Rs 2,000 notes

India was close to printing Rs 10,000 notes in 2016: All you need to know

Going to the bank with Rs 2,000 notes? Things you should keep in mind

Monetary policy: RBI flags financial stability risks from unsecured loans

87% of Rs 2,000 notes came as bank deposits after withdrawal:RBI Guv Das

RBI to issue framework for SRO recognition for regulated entities

RBI MPC keeps repo rate unchanged, signals tight liquidity measures

RBI MPC meeting: Key takeaways from Guv Shaktikanta Das' announcements

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaShaktikanta DasRBIRBI PolicyMPCmonetary policy committeeRs 2000 notesBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun Pharma

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS match

Asian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent off

Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story