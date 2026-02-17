RBI mulls allowing banks to trade FX derivatives on offshore ETPs

The draft reiterates overseas foreign currency borrowing limits for AD Category-I banks at 100 per cent of Tier I capital or $10 million, whichever is higher, unless prior RBI approval is obtained. Certain categories, including borrowings for export credit, capital-raising purposes, specified interest-free funds from head office and short-term nostro overdrafts, remain outside this cap. Standalone primary dealers authorised as AD Category-III may borrow within limits prescribed under the Standalone Primary Dealers Directions, 2025.

Further, the central bank has consolidated norms governing the deployment of surplus foreign currency funds by authorised dealers. Subject to a Board-approved policy, ADs may undertake overnight placements, reverse repos of up to one year against overseas sovereign debt, investments in overseas money market or sovereign debt instruments of up to one-year maturity and lending in rupee or foreign currency in terms of the Foreign Exchange Management (Borrowing and Lending) Regulations, 2018. Undeployed FCNR (B) funds may also be invested in long-term overseas sovereign debt, subject to residual maturity conditions.