RBI must shun excessive forex market intervention, says former head

By Bhaskar Dutta and Subhadip Sircar

India’s central bank must avoid excessive intervention in the foreign exchange market and allow companies to adjust to volatility, according to a former central bank chief.

The RBI has relied on aggressive FX interventions to squeeze rupee volatility in recent years. That led to the International Monetary Fund to say in late 2023 that India’s currency management had gone so far as to no longer make it a floating exchange rate. It also drew criticism from the US administration during Donald Trump’s first term. “If the Reserve Bank of India intervenes to stabilize the exchange rate against fundamentals, market participants will outsource their risk management to the RBI,” Duvvuri Subbarao, head of RBI during the global financial crisis said in an interview last week.

“As India expands and integrates more into the world, our market participants need to be able to adjust to the swings without being backstopped by the RBI,” Subbarao said.

The rupee tested a series of new lows recently, slipping to an all-time low of 86.7025 per dollar on Tuesday. It rose 0.3 per cent on Wednesday.

The currency plummeted against the dollar during Subbarao’s five-year tenure, which ended in September 2013 and included the taper tantrum. That slump stood in contrast to the performance of most other Asian currencies, which rose during the period.

Excessive intervention, may impose “a burden on the whole economy,” for the narrow benefit of a few market participants, said Subbarao. “That will be a costly moral hazard.”