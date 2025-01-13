RBI uses FX swaps to ease liquidity squeeze as rupee hits a new low

India’s central bank is using dollar-rupee swaps to ease a liquidity squeeze in the country’s financial system, according to people familiar with the matter.

ALSO READ: Rupee hits new low of 86.40 as dollar strengthens post unfavourable data The Reserve Bank of India used swaps to inject rupee liquidity worth around $3 billion on Friday, the people said, asking not to be named because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The swaps had maturities of three, six and 12 months, they said. The RBI didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

But the RBI’s recent sales of the currency complicate its efforts to support the rupee, which is under pressure from a surging dollar. The rupee has lost more than 1 per cent of its value against the greenback so far this year, turning it from one of Asia’s best-performing currencies last year into one of the region’s biggest losers in 2025.

The central bank is likely to be a net buyer of government bonds in the financial year from April 1, according to Goldman Sachs — something that will also help ease liquidity in the local market. The rupee lost around 2.8 per cent against the dollar in 2024, making it one of the best-performing currencies in Asia as the greenback surged. The RBI’s actions last week were reflected in a sharp decline in dollar-rupee onshore forward implied yields, which represent expectations of interest rates but can also be heavily impacted by currency liquidity. On Friday, the three-month implied yield fell 29 basis points, while the six-month premium fell 21 basis points.

The central bank was attempting to reduce the pain of a recent tightening of rupee liquidity in India, which has been fueled by a rush for the local currency as corporations settle their tax bills and investors borrow cash to buy shares.