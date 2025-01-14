Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / RBI likely sold dollars heavily before local spot market open, say traders

RBI likely sold dollars heavily before local spot market open, say traders

The rupee was last quoted at 86.5150 per US dollar as of 09:35 am IST, up nearly 0.1 per centon the day

Rupee, Indian Rupee
The dollar-rupee daily fix was last quoted at a 1 paisa premiums. | Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian central bank intervened heavily before the opening of the local spot market on Tuesday, looking to support the rupee amid high demand for the dollar related to the maturity of positions in the non-deliverable forwards market, four traders told Reuters. 
The rupee was last quoted at 86.5150 per US dollar as of 09:35 a.m. IST, up nearly 0.1 per centon the day. The currency had weakened to its all-time low of 86.5825 on Monday. 
A large state-run bank sold dollars aggressively, most likely on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India, in the last few minutes leading up to the opening of the local spot market, a trader at bank said. 
Strong dollar bids related to the maturity of positions in the NDF market is likely to keep sizeable gains at bay for the rupee on Tuesday, a trader at a bank said. 
The dollar-rupee daily fix was last quoted at a 1 paisa premiums, per traders, signalling strong demand to buy dollars at the daily reference rate published by the RBI. 
The dollar index was up 0.1 per centat 109.6 while Asian currencies were mostly stronger.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delta Autocorp shares list at 35% premium, hits 5% upper circuit later

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 400 pts higher at 76,700; Nifty at 23,200; Metal, PSB, Auto gain

JSW Energy up 5% on receiving LoI for 3,600 MW KSK Mahanadi thermal plant

Jefferies, CLSA, Morgan Stanley retain 'Hold' on HCLTech despite Q3 miss

Stocks to Watch, Jan 14: HCL Tech, Angel One, Quadrant Future, BEL

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaIndian rupeeUS DollarCurrency

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 10:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story