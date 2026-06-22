RBI net sells $8.94 billion in April amid geopolitical tensions, outflows

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) net sold $8.94 billion in April, against a net sale of $9.76 billion in March, according to the central bank's monthly bulletin. The rupee remained under pressure during the month amid geopolitical tensions and continued foreign outflows.

The central bank bought $16.23 billion, while it sold $25.17 billion during the month. The local currency depreciated by 0.11 per cent in April.

The RBI had net sold $53.13 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in financial year 2025-26, the highest net dollar sale by the central bank in a financial year. During financial year 2024-25, the central bank had net sold $34.51 billion.

The outstanding net short dollar position in the forward market decreased for the first time in six months to $95.30 billion by the end of April from $103.06 billion at the end of March. Short positions with a tenure of less than one year fell to $44.58 billion by the end of April, against $50.26 billion at the end of March. Short positions with a tenure of more than one year fell by around $2 billion to $50.73 billion. Of the $95 billion net short dollar position, $13.52 billion was in one-month contracts, $10.90 billion in one-to-three-month tenures, and $20.15 billion was set to mature between three months and a year. The remaining $50 billion was in contracts with a tenure of more than a year.